Special Council meeting called for September 21 to discuss extending temporary patios and dining districts

September 18, 2020—Mayor Cam Guthrie has called a special meeting of Council to discuss extending temporary patios and dining districts in Guelph. Council will meet virtually at 6 p.m. on Monday, September 21.

The City, in collaboration with the Downtown Guelph Business Association, opened the downtown dining district on July 10 to support 17 downtown restaurants to safely expand patios and outdoor seating as part of ongoing economic recovery efforts. The downtown dining district was originally set to close on September 7 and was extended to September 21.

The City also developed a temporary patio program for restaurants outside of the downtown dining district.

Submit comments, delegate or watch online

Members of the public can register as a delegate or submit written comments about the proposed extension for temporary patios and dining districts by contacting the City Clerk’s office at 519-837-5603 or [email protected] by 10 a.m. Monday, September 21.

The meeting will be streamed live at guelph.ca/live and on Facebook.

John Regan, General Manager

Business, Development and Enterprise Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3567

[email protected]