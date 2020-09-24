South End Community Centre update includes environmental sustainability plans

Guelph, Ont., September 24, 2020 – An update on the South End Community Centre is heading to Council on October 5. A report released by City staff includes updates on the timeline, design and budget, with plans that align with the Community Net Zero Carbon and Corporate 100% Renewable Energy (100RE) goals.

As part of the update, City staff is asking Council to approve a construction start date for 2022 with an estimated capital budget of $80 million.

Last year, staff forecasted the community centre cost at $68 million. Now, incorporating energy and green initiatives into the design, updated final site plans, the inclusion of public art and equipment and detailed costing to the construction date, the community centre is estimated at $80 million, with 85 per cent covered by development charges and the balance funded through taxes.

The facility’s green initiatives will result in 62 per cent energy savings and 85 per cent savings in greenhouse gas emissions. Through an energy-conservation-first approach and incorporating renewable energy generation, this takes the City one step closer to achieving its goal of 100 per cent of energy from renewable sources by 2050.

“The environmental sustainability features we’ve designed into this centre moves us towards mitigating the effects of climate change,” explains Antti Vilkko, general manager of Facilities and Energy Management. “They also translate to future savings. The updated design reflects our community’s desire to reduce our environmental footprint and lower our reliance on non-renewable energy sources.”

If approved by Council, the South End Community Centre has a tentative opening date of fall 2024.

Submit comments, delegate or watch online

Members of the public can register as a delegate or submit written comments about the South End Community Centre project update by contacting the City Clerk’s office at 519-837-5603 or [email protected] by 10 a.m. on Friday, October 2.

The meeting will be streamed live at guelph.ca/live and on Facebook. Note: The Committee of the Whole meeting starts at 2 p.m.

About the South End Community Centre

The proposed community centre is 165,000 square feet, or three times larger than an NFL football field. It will feature twin pad arena, an aquatic complex, double gym, multi-use program and meeting spaces and indoor walking track and warm-up area. The new space supports the City’s strategic plan, Guelph. Future Ready through the Sustaining our Future and Building our Future pillars.

