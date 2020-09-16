Construction notice: Section of College Avenue closed starting September 21

University Turf Grass Institute to Victoria Road

About the project

The City is working with Capital Paving Inc. to building underground services along College Avenue. The work includes installing watermains, forcemain and sanitary sewers, as well as new asphalt.

Work begins September 21

Work is expected to begin on or about Monday, September 21 and will take about 10 weeks to complete, weather permitting.

College Avenue closed and detour in effect

There will be no access for pedestrians or vehicles on College Avenue from the University of Guelph Turf Grass Institute (600 metres south of Victoria Road) to Victoria Avenue. The signed detour route is Gordon Street to Stone Road to Victoria Road.

Pedestrian access

No pedestrian access will be permitted along College Avenue during the construction.

Property and business access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Steven Di Pietro, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

226-820-0154

[email protected]