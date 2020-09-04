Rules for shopping at Guelph Farmers’ Market during COVID-19

We want you to have a safe and enjoyable shopping experience. Please follow the COVID-19 guidelines from Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health:

Stay home if you’re feeling sick

Limit socializing and move along quickly

Stay two metres (6.5 feet) from vendors and other shoppers

Follow directional signs.

Clean your hands with alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Wear your masks or face covering inside the market building.

One shopper per household only. No pets or bikes allowed.

Plan your visit

In addition to the 30 vendors selling locally-grown produce outside the market building, up to 35 more vendors offer cheese, meat, bread and prepared foods inside the market building.

You can pre-order items from select vendors at pick them up at the market. Use the market map to plan your visit and for a list of current participating vendors.

The market operates indoors and outdoors, rain or shine, except severe weather. Check our Instagram and Facebook pages to check the market status.

Public washrooms remain closed.

The market has a limited capacity. Be prepared to line up to enter and move quickly to get what you need.

When shopping, move up to the ordering table or screen and browse from a distance, then place your order or pick up your pre-ordered items.

Debt and credit purchases are encouraged, some vendors will be accepting cash. There is no ATM onsite.

For more help planning your market visit, please contact [email protected] or 519-822-1260 extension 2445.