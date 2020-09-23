Public notice for a new sign at 292 Speedvale Avenue West

The City received an application for a variance from the City of Guelph Sign By-law (1996)-15245, as amended. The request for variance is for the following property:

292 Speedvale Avenue West

Request for variance from Table 2, Row 1 of Sign By-law Number (1996)-154245, as amended, to permit one (1) internally illuminated freestanding sign with a sign area of 3.83m2 and a height 1.5m above an adjacent roadway, to be 80 metres from another freestanding sign on the same property when the bylaw requires a minimum of 120m.

Read the report

Reports relating to these applications will be available online the afternoon of Thursday, September 24, 2020 at guelph.ca/city-hall/mayor-and-council/city-council/agendas-and-minutes/ under the October 5 Committee of the Whole calendar date. For questions relating to these applications please email [email protected].

How to participate

This variance application will be addressed at the Committee of the Whole meeting in the Council Chambers of City Hall at 1 Carden Street in Guelph at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020. If you wish to speak about this application or provide a written submission, please register online, email [email protected] or call the City Clerk’s office at 519-837-5603 (TTY 519-826-9771) by Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10 a.m.