Public Art Advisory Committee opportunity

This opportunity is open to residents of the City of Guelph or property owners in the City of Guelph.

Position: Public Art Advisory Committee

Length of term: 1 year

Posting date: September 17, 2020

Closing date: September 23, 2020

Applications are being accepted for a Public Art Advisory Committee member.

If your interests are arts and culture this committee may be for you. The Public Art Advisory Committee provides advice to staff on proposed gifts, donations and bequests, development and implementation of maintenance for the art collection and accessioning and de-accessioning of works associated with the Public Art Policy. The committee reviews proposed project scope and terms of reference for each new public art project and ensures the application of established procedures and guidelines for each selection process.

Advisory committees, local boards, agencies, commissions and associations, help the City of Guelph listen and learn how to make Guelph a more inclusive, connected and prosperous city. We are looking for new members and working to include more Black, Indigenous and other people of colour, people who identify as members of the LGBTQ2+ community or other underrepresented groups.

Learning opportunities

Whether you are a first time volunteer or you have years of experience you will:

Learn more about local government.

Participate in local government decision making.

Give back to your community.

Meeting frequency

The seven -member committee meets approximately three times per year.

Qualifications

Applicants must be residents or owners of property in Guelph and at least 16 years of age or older.

Additional consideration will be given to those applicants with experience in urban planning or development, architecture or landscape architecture, visual, literary or performing arts, arts history, art administration or education, curation, visual arts consulting, civil engineering, art reviewing/writing, or heritage research and planning.

With few exceptions, those serving on a City board or committee are not eligible for appointment to another board or committee in the same term. Please note that City staff are not permitted to serve as members on a board or committee.

Further details on eligibility requirements are listed in Section B of the City’s Public Appointment Policy.

Learn more about the Public Art Advisory Committee

For more information on the Public Art Advisory Committee please visit: guelph.ca/committees or contact Jen Rafter, Culture Program and Event Coordinator, 519-822-1260 extension 2629 [email protected].

How to apply

If you are interested in this opportunity and are eligible to apply, please send your application or expression of interest to: [email protected] with Public Art Advisory Committee in the subject line.

Public Art Advisory Committee Posting

Accommodations

