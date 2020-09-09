Planning advisory committee opportunity

This opportunity is open to residents of the City of Guelph or property owners in the City of Guelph.

Position: Planning Advisory Committee

Length of term: 1 year

Posting date: September 17, 2020

Closing date: September 23, 2020

Applications are being accepted for a Planning Advisory Committee member.

If you are interested in urban planning and the future growth of Guelph, the Planning Advisory Committee could be the place for you. The committee was established to provide City Council with advice and comments on major policy planning initiatives, specifically, Provincial Planning Advisory Committee plan and policy conformity, Official Plan review and updates, community plans and studies and City-initiated Official Plan and Zoning Bylaw Amendments with city-wide impact.

Advisory committees, local boards, agencies, commissions and associations, help the City of Guelph listen and learn how to make Guelph a more inclusive, connected and prosperous city. We are looking for new members and working to include more Black, Indigenous and other people of colour, people who identify as members of the LGBTQ2+ community or other underrepresented groups.

Learning opportunities

Whether you are a first time volunteer or you have years of experience you will:

Learn more about local government.

Participate in local government decision making.

Give back to your community.

Meeting frequency

The nine-member committee meets two to six times per year in the evenings.

Qualifications

Applicants must be residents or owners of property in Guelph and at least 16 years of age or older.

Additional consideration will be given to those applicants with experience in urban planning, landscape architecture, architecture or the development industry.

With few exceptions, those serving on a City board or committee are not eligible for appointment to another board or committee in the same term. Please note that City staff are not permitted to serve as members on a board or committee.

Further details on eligibility requirements are listed in Section B of the City’s Public Appointment Policy.

Learn more about the Planning Advisory Committee

For more information on the Planning Advisory Committee please visit: guelph.ca/committees or contact:

Melissa Alduante, Manager

Policy Planning and Urban Design, Planning and Building Services

City of Guelph

519 836-1260 extension 2361

[email protected].

How to apply

If you are interested in this opportunity and are eligible to apply, please send your application or expression of interest to: [email protected] with Planning Advisory Committee in the subject line.

Accommodations

The City of Guelph is an equal opportunity employer which values diversity in the workplace. We are therefore happy to accommodate any individual needs in keeping with the Ontario Human Rights Code and the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act.