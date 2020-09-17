Notice of study completion: Municipal Class Environmental Assessment Schedule ‘B’ Gordon Street improvements

To improve the safety and mobility for all road users, City of Guelph is proposing a continuous two-way left-turn lane on Gordon Street between Edinburgh Road and Lowes Road with off-street multi-use paths for pedestrians and cyclists. Also proposed is a bus by-pass lane in the northbound direction at the intersection of Arkell Road and Gordon Street. The proposed improvements will begin in 2023 at an estimated cost of $4 million dollars.

The location and approximate extent of the study area are shown on the map below.

The above project has been planned and completed following the process defined under Schedule B of the Municipal Class Environmental Assessment. Subject to comments received as a result of this notice, and receipt of necessary approvals, the City of Guelph intends to proceed with detailed design and construction of the project.

The project file report, related plans and other information are available for viewing and download at guelph.ca/gordonea and in person at the following locations:

City Hall

1 Carden Street

Guelph, ON N1H 3A1

Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Telephone 519-837-5604

[email protected]

Interested persons may provide written comments to our project team members listed below by October 16, 2020 (30 days after the notice date September 17, 2020).

Gwen Zhang, P. Eng.

Project Manager

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street

Guelph, ON N1H 3A1

519-822-1260 extension 2638

[email protected]

John Bayley, P.Eng.

Project Manager

IBI Group

410 Albert Street, Suite 101

Waterloo, ON N2L 3V3

519-585-2255 extension 63220

[email protected]

In addition, a request may be made to the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks for an order requiring a higher level of study (i.e. requiring an individual/comprehensive EA approval before being able to proceed), or that conditions be imposed (e.g. require further studies), only on the grounds that the requested order may prevent, mitigate or remedy adverse impacts on constitutionally protected Aboriginal and treaty rights. Requests on other grounds will not be considered. Requests should include the requester contact information and full name for the ministry.

Requests should specify what kind of order is being requested (request for additional conditions or a request for an individual/comprehensive environmental assessment), how an order may prevent, mitigate or remedy those potential adverse impacts, and any information in support of the statements in the request. This will ensure that the ministry is able to efficiently begin reviewing the request.

The request should be sent in writing or by email to:

Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks

Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks

777 Bay Street, 5th Floor

Toronto ON M7A 2J3

[email protected]

and

Director, Environmental Assessment Branch

Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks

135 St. Clair Ave. West, 1st Floor

Toronto ON, M4V 1P5

[email protected]

Requests should also be sent to the project team members by mail or by e-mail.

This Notice is issued on September 17, 2020.

Information will be collected in accordance with the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act. With the exception of personal information, all comments will become part of the public record.