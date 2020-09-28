October 13 – 28, registration required

September 28, 2020 – The City is working with local gardening experts to offer free live, Healthy Landscapes gardening seminars online October 13–28. Experts will share their tips and tricks for planting beautiful, low-maintenance gardens.

Seminars are live and are not being recorded. Registration is required. Links to join the live online seminars will be provided by email before they start.

Register online and participate safely from the comfort of your home:

Resources

Healthy Landscapes

For more information

Karen McKeown

Outside Water Use Program Coordinator, Water Services

519-822-1260 extension 2109

[email protected]