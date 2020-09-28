October 13 – 28, registration required
September 28, 2020 – The City is working with local gardening experts to offer free live, Healthy Landscapes gardening seminars online October 13–28. Experts will share their tips and tricks for planting beautiful, low-maintenance gardens.
Seminars are live and are not being recorded. Registration is required. Links to join the live online seminars will be provided by email before they start.
Register online and participate safely from the comfort of your home:
- October 13, 7-8:30 p.m.: Garden art for cheapskates with Dianne and Gary Westlake
- October 14, 7-8:30 p.m.: Gardening with clematis – vines on the ground with Deborah Hardwick
- October 21, 7-8:30 p.m.: The weedless vegetable garden with Lee Reich
- October 28, 7-8:30 p.m.: Epic tomatoes for your garden with Craig LeHoullier
Resources
For more information
Karen McKeown
Outside Water Use Program Coordinator, Water Services
519-822-1260 extension 2109
[email protected]