Help plan the future of the York Road and Elizabeth Street neighbourhood

Complete the online survey by October 9

Guelph, Ont., September 17, 2020 – We want your feedback about what works well and what could change in the York Road and Elizabeth Street neighbourhood.

Online survey and map

Provide feedback in two ways by October 9:

Tag specific locations on a map of the study area and provide feedback on what you like, don’t like, or want to see change at that location

Complete a survey to provide feedback on specific areas in the neighbourhood, such as the industrial lands east of Victoria Road

Can’t do the survey online? Request a hardcopy by calling 519-822-1260 extension 2327.

You can also sign up for the mailing list to get project updates including opportunities to share feedback.

About the study

This work is part of the land use study and urban design concept plan for the York Road and Elizabeth Street area. The study area runs along York Road from Stevenson Street South—capturing part of Johnson Street—to Watson Parkway South and is bounded by the rail line to the north. The study area also includes the south side of York Road between Stevenson Street and Victoria Road.

The study will consider:

the existing buildings next to York Road, Victoria Road and Stevenson Street

the transition between residential and non-residential uses

appropriate land uses along the rail corridor

large-scale redevelopment and intensification opportunities

the possible addition of an employment area

the mixed business and service/commercial land use designations

Land use refers to the purpose the land serves, for example, residential, commercial, recreational or agricultural.

Resources

York Road and Elizabeth Street land use study and urban design concept plan

For more information

Stacey Laughlin, MCIP, RPP, Senior Policy Planner

Planning and Building Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2327

[email protected]