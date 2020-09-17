Help plan the future of the York Road and Elizabeth Street neighbourhood

Complete the online survey by October 9
Guelph, Ont., September 17, 2020 – We want your feedback about what works well and what could change in the York Road and Elizabeth Street neighbourhood.
Online survey and map
Provide feedback in two ways by October 9:
- Tag specific locations on a map of the study area and provide feedback on what you like, don’t like, or want to see change at that location
- Complete a survey to provide feedback on specific areas in the neighbourhood, such as the industrial lands east of Victoria Road
Can’t do the survey online? Request a hardcopy by calling 519-822-1260 extension 2327.
You can also sign up for the mailing list to get project updates including opportunities to share feedback.
About the study
This work is part of the land use study and urban design concept plan for the York Road and Elizabeth Street area. The study area runs along York Road from Stevenson Street South—capturing part of Johnson Street—to Watson Parkway South and is bounded by the rail line to the north. The study area also includes the south side of York Road between Stevenson Street and Victoria Road.
The study will consider:
- the existing buildings next to York Road, Victoria Road and Stevenson Street
- the transition between residential and non-residential uses
- appropriate land uses along the rail corridor
- large-scale redevelopment and intensification opportunities
- the possible addition of an employment area
- the mixed business and service/commercial land use designations
Land use refers to the purpose the land serves, for example, residential, commercial, recreational or agricultural.
Resources
York Road and Elizabeth Street land use study and urban design concept plan
For more information
Stacey Laughlin, MCIP, RPP, Senior Policy Planner
Planning and Building Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2327
[email protected]