Have a “wheelie” good Bike Month this September

Celebrate with Ride Your Bike Day and family-friendly virtual challenges

Guelph, Ont., September 1, 2020— We’re celebrating our third annual Bike Month this September! Get on your bike for Ride Your Bike Day on September 19 and take part in virtual challenges for a chance to win great prizes.

Ride Your Bike Day, September 19

Since many Guelphites are working from home, we’ll be celebrating Ride Your Bike Day instead of Bike to Work Day this year. Get out for a spin on September 19 to participate.

Guelph cycling scavenger hunt

Visit at least four of the following five cycling facilities: bike lanes, trails, multi-use paths, signed routes and cycle tracks. Take a photo of yourself or your bike at each site throughout the month of September. Submit your photos by email or on Twitter using #bikeguelphchallenge. Win a bike-friendly prize.

Bike or wheel to school

Bike or wheel to school using your scooter, roller blades or skates, skateboard or mobility device. Submit a photo with your bike or wheels at your school and a map of your route by September 30. The map doesn’t need to show your starting address, just the street where you started. Open to students from Kindergarten to Grade 12. Prizes include gift cards for ice cream at local shops.

Self-serve bike repair station

A self-serve bicycle repair station is being installed in front of City Hall at 1 Carden Street. The station includes an air pump and commonly used tools such as wrenches, screwdrivers and tire levers.

Check out bikemonth.ca/guelph to learn more about how you can win prizes and take part in cycling events.

Bike Month is hosted in June each year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is being celebrated in September.

