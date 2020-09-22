Guelph’s downtown dining district to continue to November 30

Guelph, Ont., September 21, 2020 – Tonight at a special meeting, Council voted to continue the downtown dining district and temporary patio program until November 30 with parts of Macdonell and Wyndham streets staying closed to car traffic.

“Restaurants were hit hard by shutdowns at the beginning of this pandemic,” says Mayor Cam Guthrie. “The dining district and other extended patios have not only helped these businesses stay open, but have provided jobs for people in Guelph, and created a space where friends and family can safely enjoy social time together while following public health guidelines to help fight COVID-19.”

Council also directed staff to create a committee of stakeholders to develop a longer-term plan for supporting outdoor dining efforts.

“Part of the City’s role in supporting economic recovery involves removing barriers and setting as many businesses up for success as possible,” notes John Regan, general manager of Business, Development and Enterprise Services. “We’ll keep working with all businesses, both downtown and across Guelph, to support them as the pandemic and economic recovery efforts continue.”

The City, in collaboration with the Downtown Guelph Business Association, opened the downtown dining district on July 10 to support 17 downtown restaurants to safely expand patios and outdoor seating as part of ongoing economic recovery efforts. The downtown dining district was originally set to close on September 7 and was extended to September 21.

The dining district and other temporary patios will now be permitted to remain open until the end of November.

