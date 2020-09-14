Guelph Transit route review survey

Guelph Transit is looking to create a more competitive, convenient and reliable bus network that is future ready for its customers.

We’re conducting a short survey to gather information from current riders and non-riders about where they are travelling in Guelph, and what is needed to encourage riding the bus more or instead of taking another mode of transportation.

Note: Households in Guelph were randomly selected to complete the survey. Letters were delivered through Canada Post on September 11, 2020.

Results of the survey will be used by City of Guelph staff to determine what opportunities exist to move the current bus route structure to a system that best meet the needs of current and future customers.

Survey closes September 25, 2020.

Notice of collection

Participation is voluntary. All individual responses will be kept confidential and used for further program development and optimization only.

Optional: To receive updates about the project, provide an email address at the end of the survey.

Personal information, as defined by Section 2 of the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy (MFIPPA) is collected under the authority of the Municipal Act, 2001, and in accordance with the provisions of the MFIPPA.

For more information about the project, contact the City’s Guelph Transit department at

519–822-1260 extension 3662

[email protected]

For questions regarding the collection, use and disclosure of this information, contact the Program Manager Information, Privacy and Elections at

519-822-1260 extension 2605

[email protected]