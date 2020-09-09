Guelph Museum Advisory Committee opportunity

This opportunity is open to residents of the City of Guelph or property owners in the City of Guelph.

Position: Guelph Museums Advisory Committee opportunity

Length of term: 1 year

Posting date: September 17, 2020

Closing date: September 23, 2020

Applications are being accepted for a Guelph Museum Advisory Committee member.

Guelph Civic Museum and McCrae House are active places of education and exploration that highlight the history of our community for both residents and visitors

If you are interested in strategic planning, fundraising being an ambassador for the museums or sharing ideas to increase and maintain membership this committee is for you. You will also help approve community museum operating policies as required by the Ontario Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture.

Advisory committees, local boards, agencies, commissions and associations, help the City of Guelph listen and learn how to make Guelph a more inclusive, connected and prosperous city. We are looking for new members and working to include more Black, Indigenous and other people of colour, people who identify as members of the LGBTQ2+ community or other underrepresented groups.

Learning opportunities

Whether you are a first time volunteer or you have years of experience you will:

Learn more about local government.

Participate in local government decision making.

Give back to your community.

Meeting frequency

The nine-member committee meets at the Guelph Civic Museum or McCrae House the fourth Thursday of every month in the evenings, except July, August and December (nine meetings in a year).

Qualifications

Applicants must be residents or owners of property in Guelph and at least 16 years of age or older.

Additional consideration will be given to those applicants with experience in fundraising, philanthropy, community engagement and elementary education

With few exceptions, those serving on a City board or committee are not eligible for appointment to another board or committee in the same term. Please note that City staff are not permitted to serve as members on a board or committee.

Further details on eligibility requirements are listed in Section B of the City’s Public Appointment Policy.

Learn more about the Guelph Museum Advisory Committee

For more information on the Guelph Museum Advisory Committee please visit: guelph.ca/committees or contact Tammy Adkin, Museum Manager 519 836-1221 ext. 2775 tam[email protected]

How to apply

If you are interested in this opportunity, are eligible to apply, please send your application or expression of interest to: [email protected] with Guelph Museum Advisory Committee in the subject line.

Committee application form (PDF)

Committee application form (online)

Guelph Museums Advisory Committee posting

Accommodations

The City of Guelph is an equal opportunity employer which values diversity in the workplace. We are therefore happy to accommodate any individual needs in keeping with the Ontario Human Rights Code and the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act. If you require an accommodation in order to participate in the recruitment process, please contact us to make your needs known in advance.