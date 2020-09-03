Guelph Fire responds to fire at 73 Hadati Road

Guelph, Ont., September 3, 2020 – On Wednesday, September 2, the Guelph Fire Department responded to a reported fire at 73 Hadati Road. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from a second storey window.

Three people in the home self-evacuated before firefighters arrived. The involved unit and attached unit were checked for fire extension and were ventilated to remove smoke.

There were no injuries to firefighters and none of the occupants were taken to hospital. The cause of the fire, along with an estimate of damage, is still under investigation by Guelph Fire investigators.

The Guelph Fire Department thanks the Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service, Guelph Police Service and Victim Services Wellington for their assistance during this incident.

Fire safety message

Smoke alarms save lives! Without them you don’t have a chance. Be sure to test your smoke alarms every month.

