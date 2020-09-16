GoodLeaf Farms’ Guelph facility now fully operational

Guelph, Ont., September 16, 2020—Halifax-based vertical farming company GoodLeaf Farms is now fully operational in Guelph, at 35 Cooper Drive.

The milestone was marked during a ceremony at the farm yesterday.

Originally founded in 2011, GoodLeaf opened its first full-scale commercial farm in Guelph in 2019 to supply microgreens and baby greens to a growing number of retail locations and restaurants throughout Ontario. GoodLeaf’s Guelph farm and office provides local jobs for more than 70 people, from entry-level through to management.

GoodLeaf Farms chose to invest in Guelph because of convenient access to Highway 401 and their customer’s distribution centres, allowing them to get fresh product to customers across Ontario quickly. Proximity to the University of Guelph’s agricultural expertise along with lower property taxes compared to the Greater Toronto Area were also key factors in GoodLeaf’s decision to locate in Guelph.

Given their success in Guelph, GoodLeaf is planning more farms across Canada to offer more Canadians local, fresh, pesticide-free greens.

Learn more about how the City makes it easy to do business in Guelph at guelph.ca/business.

Quotes

“On behalf of City Council, I’m thrilled to welcome GoodLeaf’s head office to Guelph. This is exactly the kind of innovative business we want to attract to our city – particularly as Guelph and Wellington work to create Canada’s first circular food economy through the Our Food Future project. Guelph is proud to be home to GoodLeaf, and we look forward to seeing their business continue to grow and thrive.”

– Mayor Cam Guthrie, City of Guelph

“We were so happy to celebrate GoodLeaf’s official grand opening yesterday. With research ties to the University of Guelph, and a new location in the Hanlon Creek Business Park, GoodLeaf’s investment in our community is indicative of the calibre of highly technical companies that continue to grow and support Guelph’s strong agri-innovation cluster.”

– Christine Chapman, Acting Manager, Economic Development, City of Guelph

“Guelph is an ideal location for us. This area’s agri-innovation focus and the University of Guelph’s leadership in advancements in farming is a perfect fit for GoodLeaf Farms. We’re excited to be growing nutrient-dense, pesticide-, herbicide- and fungicide-free leafy greens using our innovative, proprietary technology in our indoor, vertical farm here in Guelph.”

– Jacquie Needham, Accounts Manager, GoodLeaf Farms

About GoodLeaf Farms

With a passion for delicious, nutrient-rich greens, GoodLeaf was founded in Halifax in 2011. Using innovative technology and leveraging multi-level vertical farming, GoodLeaf has created a controlled and efficient indoor farm that can grow fresh produce anywhere in the world, year-round. Their system combines innovations in LED lighting with leading edge hydroponic techniques to produce sustainable, safe, pesticide-free, nutrient-dense leafy greens. GoodLeaf has ongoing research and development programs in collaboration with the University of Guelph, Dalhousie University and Acadia University. For more information, visit goodleaffarms.com.

About Invest in Guelph

Invest in Guelph aims to position and promote Guelph as an ideal place to do business. From the moment you begin considering Guelph we provide you with a list of resources, offer an array of confidential business investment services, information and data resources and expedited and streamlined development approval processes to reduce your investment risk and save you time. We make it easy to do business in Guelph.

For more information

Christine Chapman, Acting Manager, Economic Development

Business Development and Enterprise Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2823

[email protected]