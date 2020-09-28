Five free ways to get rid of your leaves and yard waste this fall

Guelph, Ont., September 28, 2020 – This fall, Guelph residents have five ways to get rid of their leaves and yard waste:

Mulch leaves and leave them on the lawn for healthy grass next summer. Top up your green cart each week with leaves and other yard waste (minus grass clippings). Bag them and put them to the curb on your grey cart collection day between October 26 – November 6. Rake them to the curb the weekend of November 14 for loose leaf collection between November 16-27. Drop them off at the Waste Resource Innovation Centre at 110 Dunlop Drive, for free.

Bagged yard waste collection

Bagged yard waste runs October 26 to November 6 on your grey cart collection day. You can place bagged leaves and other yard waste (no grass clippings) in paper bags, clearly marked bins, or bundled in twine or string, and place it at the curb.

Any leftover leaves and yard waste can be brought to the Waste Resource Innovation Centre at 110 Dunlop Drive for free disposal.

Loose leaf collection

We’ll be collecting loose leaves from neighbourhoods with mature trees only from November 16-27. We make one collection per street so it’s important to rake your leaves to the road the weekend of November 14.

Do not rake your leaves to the road before November 15. Raking leaves too early can cause clogged storm drains and street flooding, unsafe cycling lanes and hazards for children playing in the leaves.

For more information about what to do with your leaves this fall, visit guelph.ca/leaves.

For more information about bagged yard waste collection

Heather Connell, Manager Integrated Services

Solid Waste Resources

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2082

[email protected]

For more information about loose leaf collection

Yanick Beaudin, Supervisor

Roads and Right of Way, Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2008

[email protected]