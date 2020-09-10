Guelph Fire responds to University of Guelph twin pad arena for explosion

Guelph, Ont., September 10, 2020 – At about 6 a.m. today, September 10, Guelph Fire attended the University of Guelph Gryphon Centre Arena, located at 149 Reynolds Walk.

Upon arrival, responding fire crews found an apparent explosion in a service area of the arena. There were no people in the immediate area, no threat to life, and no injuries.

The Ontario Fire Marshall has been notified of this incident and is attending to investigate the cause of this explosion in accordance with their mandate.

The damage to the structure is moderate, with no estimated value at present.

The Guelph Fire Department would like to thank the University of Guelph Campus Community Police and Campus Fire Prevention for the assistance at the scene.

