Exhibition and Dovercliffe Park tennis courts closed for construction October 12

Tennis courts at Exhibition and Dovercliffe Parks will be closed for construction starting October 12 for the remainder of the season.

Work will include new surfacing, net posts and fencing. Construction is expected to be complete by December 2020, weather permitting. The courts will reopen for the start of the 2021 outdoor season.

Where to play instead

The rest of our tennis courts remain open for the season until October 30. For a map of where to play instead, visit guelph.ca/tennis.

For more information

Ian Ferguson, Program Manager

Turf and Sports Fields, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2802

[email protected]