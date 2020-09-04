Emergency water main repairs on Silvercreek Parkway to continue through the weekend

Silvercreek Parkway North reduced to two lanes between Paisley and Westwood

Guelph, Ont., September 4, 2020—City crews are responding to a water main break on Silvercreek Parkway North. The City is replacing about 18 metres (60 feet) of water main over the weekend. Road repairs will continue through next week.

There are no health risks as a result of the break. Some water service will be temporarily shut off until the repairs are complete. Affected customers have been notified directly.

Silvercreek Parkway North is reduced to two lanes between Paisley Road and Westwood Road, thorough traffic is being maintained. Please be cautious when approaching the area.

There are no impacts to other City services like waste collection or Guelph Transit.

The City will post updates at guelph.ca and on Facebook and Twitter should anything change, or once repairs are complete.

