Downtown walkway becomes public art exhibit

Guelph, Ont., September 17, 2020 – The walkway between Baker Street Parking Lot and St. George’s Square is getting a second makeover. Five members of the Necessary Arts Collective are painting the remaining pillars along the footpath in collaboration with the City of Guelph, Downtown Guelph Business Association and TimBri Property Management.

Artists participating in the second phase of The Walkway Project include:

The City is supporting The Walkway Project through funding awarded by FedDev Ontario through the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF) to welcome local visitors back to Downtown Guelph.

Walkway between Baker Street Parking Lot and St. George’s Square closed September 18-27

The walkway will be closed to the public between September 18-27. Pedestrians should use alternative routes along Quebec Street and Baker Street sidewalks to avoid the area during this time.

Meet the artists on September 27 from 1-3 p.m.

The artists will be onsite, Sunday, September 27 from 1-3 p.m. to meet the public as a kick off to Culture Days. Artists will talk about their process, inspiration and experience and offer tours of the Necessary Arts Collective studio, whose home is along the walkway. Please wear a mask and stay two metres (6.5 feet) away from people you don’t live with.

About the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF)

The Tourism Industry Association of Ontario (TIAO) recieved $30 million in FedDev Ontario Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF) funding to provide financial support to destination marketing organizations (DMOs) across southern Ontario that have experienced revenue shortfalls during COVID-19. DMOs are an integral part of local tourism economies and will help drive visitors back into local communities as our provincial economy reopens safely.

