Council directs staff to purchase 104 Oliver Street to become a future park

Construction expected to start in fall 2020

Guelph, Ont., September 2, 2020 – At a closed meeting on August 24, Council approved that City staff proceed with the purchase of 104 Oliver Street to be developed into a park.

Construction will start this fall and the park will be ready for the community to enjoy in spring 2021. The new park has been designed by the developer and approved by City staff.

Park features will include:

Open space

Trees

Pathways

Seating

Playground, including a swing and climber

The purchase of the Oliver Street property will be made with a portion of the cash-in-lieu of parkland dedication from nearby development applications at 120 and 140 Huron Street, at the intersection of Huron and Alice Streets. When a property is developed like those on Huron Street, the developer has to either dedicate a portion of the property to the City as parkland or pay cash-in-lieu so the City can purchase new parkland elsewhere.

“We’ve determined that 104 Oliver Street is an ideal place to build a park and has significant community and Council support,” says Heather Flaherty, general manager of Parks and Recreation. “The remaining cash-in-lieu dollars will be kept in the City’s parkland dedication reserve fund for future park purchases.”

Map of the new playground

The new park is on the corner of Oliver Street and Huron Street in ward 1.

Park renderings

View the park design for 104 Oliver Street

Media contact

Heather Flaherty, General Manager

Parks and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2664

[email protected]