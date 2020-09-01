Construction notice: Wilson Street closed September 3

Northumberland Street to Gordon Street

Notice date: September 1, 2020

About the project

The City is working with Newton Group Ltd. to complete maintenance on the Market Parkade on Wilson Street.

Work begins September 3

Work is expected to start on or about Thursday, September 3 and take about one day to complete, weather permitting.

Wilson Street closed

Wilson Street will be closed from Northumberland Street to Gordon Street.

Market Parkade remains open

Access to the Market Parkade will be available off of Northumberland Street. The parkade entry and exit gate on Wilson Street will be closed.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the construction project

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Ken VanderWal, Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2319

Mobile 519-221-1002

[email protected]