Construction notice: Wilson Street closed September 3

Northumberland Street to Gordon Street
Notice date: September 1, 2020
About the project
The City is working with Newton Group Ltd. to complete maintenance on the Market Parkade on Wilson Street.
Work begins September 3
Work is expected to start on or about Thursday, September 3 and take about one day to complete, weather permitting.
Wilson Street closed
Wilson Street will be closed from Northumberland Street to Gordon Street.
Market Parkade remains open
Access to the Market Parkade will be available off of Northumberland Street. The parkade entry and exit gate on Wilson Street will be closed.
Pedestrian access
Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the construction project
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Ken VanderWal, Manager, Technical Services
Engineering and Transportation Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2319
Mobile 519-221-1002
[email protected]