Construction notice: West Parkade construction starts September 21

Lighting upgrades

Notice date: September 15, 2020

About the project

The City is replacing lighting on all levels of the West Parkade with high-efficiency LED lights.

The new LED lighting is low-maintenance and provides brighter light, helping to meet the City’s commitment to find environmentally-friendly solutions as we renovate our facilities. The LED lighting will deliver savings to the City through reduced utilities costs.

Construction starts September 21

Construction is expected to begin on Monday, September 21 and take about two months to complete, weather permitting.

Parking access restrictions

Access to the parking levels will be restricted intermittently during construction. Signs will direct users to access available parking spots and levels.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Anna Marie O’Connell, Supervisor

Parking Operations

519-822-1260 extension 2254

AnnaMarie.O’[email protected]