Construction notice: Section of Wyndham Street South closed starting October 19

Wellington Street East to York Road

Notice date: September 29, 2020

About the project

The City is working with Civil-Link Inc. to install sewer and water pipes, and repave the road surface.

Work begins October 19

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, October 19 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Wyndham Street South closed and detour in effect

A section of Wyndham Street South will be closed to through traffic from Wellington Street East to York Road during the project. Only local access will be permitted. Traffic will be detoured along Wellington Street East, Macdonell Street, Arthur Street South, Elizabeth Street and Victoria Road South. Local traffic will be permitted along Wyndham Street South, however, there will be no through access at 71 Wyndham Street South.

Pedestrian access

The west sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 71 Wyndham Street South during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Wellington Street East and Toronto Street to use the east sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]