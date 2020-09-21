Construction notice: Section of Stevenson Street North closed starting September 28

Eramosa Road to Bennett Avenue

Notice date: September 21, 2020

About the project

The City is working with E. & E. Seegmiller Ltd. to reconstruct Stevenson Street North from Eramosa Road to Bennett Avenue. The work includes the replacement of watermains, storm sewers and sanitary sewers, as well as installation of new sidewalks, curb and asphalt.

Construction schedule

The work is expected to start on or about Monday, September 28 and will continue through the winter to late June 2021.

Lane reductions and detours

Stevenson Street North will be closed to through traffic between Bennett Avenue and Eramosa Road. Only local traffic will be permitted. The detour route is Elizabeth Street to Victoria Road to Eramosa Road.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian access will be temporarily closed during construction. Please follow signs for safety.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit routes 13 Victoria Road Recreation Centre and Community Bus North will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

David Di Pietro, Project Engineer

Design and Construction, Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3574

[email protected]