Construction notice: Section of Regal Road closed starting September 29

Woodlawn Road West to Imperial Road North
Notice date: September 22, 2020
About the project
The City is working with Civil-Link Inc. to install sewer and water pipes, and repave the road surface.
Work begins September 29
Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, September 29 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.
Regal Road closed
Regal Road will be closed to through traffic from Woodlawn Road West to Imperial Road North during the construction project. Only local access will be permitted.
Property and business access
All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II
Engineering and Transportation Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2241
[email protected]