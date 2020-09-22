Construction notice: Section of Regal Road closed starting September 29

Woodlawn Road West to Imperial Road North

Notice date: September 22, 2020

About the project

The City is working with Civil-Link Inc. to install sewer and water pipes, and repave the road surface.

Work begins September 29

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, September 29 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Regal Road closed

Regal Road will be closed to through traffic from Woodlawn Road West to Imperial Road North during the construction project. Only local access will be permitted.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]