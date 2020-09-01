Construction notice: Norfolk Street lane reductions start September 7

Waterloo Avenue to Macdonell Street
Notice date: September 1, 2020
About the project
The City is working with Newton Group Ltd. to complete maintenance on the Market Parkade on Wilson Street.
Work begins September 7
Work is expected to start on or about Monday, September 7 and take about five days to complete, weather permitting.
Lane reductions on Norfolk Street
There will be lane reductions on Norfolk Street between Waterloo Avenue and Macdonell Street during the construction project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned, however, delays should be expected.
Pedestrian access
Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the construction project.
Property and business access
All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Ken VanderWal, Manager, Technical Services
Engineering and Transportation Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2319
Mobile 519-221-1002
[email protected]