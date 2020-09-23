Construction notice: Lane reductions for environmental investigation work near Fountain Street parking lot start September 28

Notice date: September 23, 2020

About the project

The City is working with engineering consultants GHD Limited to do environmental investigation work around the Fountain Street Parking Lot. The investigation work includes digging bore holes along Surrey Street, Gordon Street and Wellington Street to get soil samples. This work is part of the historic coal gasification plant site investigation.

Work starts September 28

Work will start on or about Monday, September 28 and take about two days to complete, weather permitting.

Temporary lane reductions and sidewalk closures

There are no road closures planned as part of this work. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times.

Temporary sidewalk closures will be required to complete the work. Signs will guide pedestrians to use open sidewalks on the opposite side of the road.

Lane reductions and temporary sidewalk closures include:

One Gordon Street northbound traffic lane and a section of the north sidewalk between Surrey Street and Wellington Street

One Gordon Street southbound traffic lane and a section of the south sidewalk between Surrey Street and Wellington Street

One Wellington Street westbound traffic lane and a section of the west sidewalk between Gordon Street and Wyndham Street

Surrey Street westbound traffic lane between Gordon Street and Wyndham Street

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible during the environmental investigation.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

For more information

Prasoon Adhikari, Environmental Engineer

Engineering and Capital Infrastructure Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2946

[email protected]