Construction notice: Lane reduction at Victoria and York road intersection on September 9

Notice date: September 4, 2020

About the project

The City is working with Capital Paving Inc. to repave the northbound right-turn lane at the York and Victoria road intersection.

Paving starts September 9

Work will begin on or about Wednesday, September 9 and is expected to take one day to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reduction

The northbound right-turn lane on Victoria Road will be closed during paving. One lane of through traffic will be maintained in both directions through the intersection.

Pedestrian access

There will be no pedestrian access to the sidewalk at southeast corner of the intersection during construction. Pedestrians are asked to follow signs and avoid the construction area.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit route 18 will be temporarily detoured during construction. The bus stop west of Victoria and York road intersection along Guelph Transit route 4 will not be in service during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Steven Di Pietro, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2348

Mobile 226-820-0154

[email protected]