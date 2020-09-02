Construction notice: Fountain Street parking lot construction starts September 8

Installation of new vehicle entrance and equipment

Notice date: September 2, 2020

About the project

The City is working with general contractor, WPS Canada, to install a new vehicle entrance and parking equipment in the Fountain Street parking lot. This work includes installing a new entrance, payment equipment, curbs and sidewalk and closing the existing vehicle entrance.

Construction starts September 8

Construction is expected to begin on Tuesday, September 8 and take about four to six weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Parking lot access

The parking lot remains open. Users should expect limited sections of the parking lot to be fenced off during the construction work, with some parking spots not available for use.

The parking lot will remain open for public use on weekends.

Property and business access

Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private and public property and delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

There are no restrictions to pedestrian access. Pedestrians are reminded to use caution in the construction area and follow signs.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Anna Marie O’Connell, Supervisor

Parking Operations

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2254

AnnaMarie.O’[email protected]