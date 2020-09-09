Committee of Adjustment opportunity

This opportunity is open to residents of the City of Guelph or property owners in the City of Guelph.

Position: Committee of Adjustment

Length of term: 2 years

Posting date: September 17, 2020

Closing date: September 23, 2020

Applications are being accepted for a Committee of Adjustment member.

The Committee of Adjustment is a committee appointed by Guelph City Council to make decisions on minor variance and consent applications at public hearings required under the Planning Act. Committee members review applications from property owners that are looking for relief from Zoning By-law standards such as setbacks, lot size, and height requirements, as well as from applicants looking to create new lots, lot additions, easements and other types of consent applications.

If your interests are being a community-building decision maker, using an objective lens to assess impacts from development proposals, and evaluating applications for consistency with various planning documents such as the City’s Official Plan and Zoning By-law, than this committee is for you.

Advisory committees, local boards, agencies, commissions and associations, help the City of Guelph listen and learn how to make Guelph a more inclusive, connected and prosperous city. We are looking for new members and working to include more Black, Indigenous and other people of colour, people who identify as members of the LGBTQ2+ community or other underrepresented groups.

Learning opportunities

Whether you are a first time volunteer or you have years of experience you will:

Learn more about local government.

Participate in local government decision making.

Give back to your community.

Meeting frequency

The seven-member committee meets the second Thursday of every month at 4 p.m. Additional meetings may be held on the fourth Thursday of the month, if required.

Qualifications

Applicants must be residents or owners of property in Guelph and at least 16 years of age or older.

Additional consideration will be given to those applicants with demonstrated commitment and interest in the community and those with experience in land use planning, law, real estate, engineering, architecture, construction, decision-making or mediation

With few exceptions, those serving on a City board or committee are not eligible for appointment to another board or committee in the same term. Please note that City staff are not permitted to serve as members on a board or committee.

Further details on eligibility requirements are listed in Section B of the City’s Public Appointment Policy.

Learn more about the Committee of Adjustment

For more information on the Committee of Adjustment please visit: guelph.ca/committees or contact Trista Di Lullo, Secretary-Treasurer of the Committee of Adjustment 519 822-1260 extension 3355 [email protected].

How to apply

If you are interested in this opportunity and are eligible to apply, please send your application or expression of interest to: [email protected] with Committee of Adjustment in the subject line.

Committee application form (PDF)

Committee application form (online)

Committee of Adjustment posting

Accommodations

The City of Guelph is an equal opportunity employer which values diversity in the workplace. We are therefore happy to accommodate any individual needs in keeping with the Ontario Human Rights Code and the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act. If you require an accommodation in order to participate in the recruitment process, please contact us to make your needs known in advance.