City to inspect water main valves starting September 8

Possible lane reductions in effect on Stevenson Street South and Emma Street

September 4, 2020 – The City will begin inspecting water valve chambers, a critical piece of infrastructure that is important for the distribution of Guelph’s water supply, along Stevenson Street South and Emma Street. The inspections will start on September 8 and are expected to be finished by September 17.

There will be no impacts to residents or businesses ‘ water supply during the inspections.

About the project

As part of the City’s water infrastructure maintenance, water main valve chambers (where water main valves are housed) are inspected to assess their condition and understand if repairs or improvements are needed. The City’s third-party contractor, GM BluePlan, will perform the inspections on behalf of the City.

The City will inspect 35 valve chambers of a water main that runs along Stevenson Street South and Emma Street.

Construction schedule

The City will perform approximately four inspections per day which will take place between 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Traffic and detours

While inspections take place, there may be some lane reductions along Stevenson Street South (between York Road and Emma Street) and along Emma Street (between Stevenson Street and Exhibition Street). Please be alert when approaching vehicles and follow traffic signs carefully.

City services and Guelph Transit

No City services, like waste collection or Guelph Transit, will be impacted by this work.

Project updates

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important maintenance project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/water.

For more information

Amanda Pepping, Project Manager

Water Services, Environmental Services

519-822-1260 extension 2187

[email protected]