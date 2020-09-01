City resuming appointment-based Water Services maintenance programs

Residents will be contacted by the City to reschedule canceled appointments

Guelph, Ont,. September 1, 2020 – Starting September 8, the City will resume appointment-based water service maintenance programs including water meter repairs and replacements.

Those who had appointments deferred earlier this year will be contacted by the City through letter and by phone with information on how to reschedule. New requests will be accepted and scheduled in order of priority.

For water meter replacements, residents will also be contacted by the City’s contractor, Neptune Technologies Group Inc. by mail, door hanger, or phone. Neptune will provide COVID-19-related information and details about what to expect during your visit. Please be advised that Neptune staff will not show up at your door without an appointment.

If you get a notice, please respond to the contact information provided to book your appointment for your meter replacement. Appointments are available Monday to Friday, 8 a.m.–8 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Installation of the new water meter is free. More details can be found online.

The City encourages you to re-book your appointment to help avoid possible billing discrepancies and future maintenance issues. Appointments are currently voluntary and you have the option to defer your appointment to a later date if you aren’t comfortable participating in the service at this time.

What to expect during your appointment

The City is working closely with Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health to develop COVID-19 safety precautions that ensure the safety of Guelph residents, City staff and our third-party vendors. Some of these precautions include:

Daily self-screening and temperature checks before starting work as well as, symptom checks throughout the day.

Customer screening calls ahead of a maintenance appointment.

Use of personal protection equipment (PPE) like face masks, boot covers, gloves (one-time use), safety eyewear and coveralls.

Sanitizing hands, tools, devices and reusable PPE before and after appointments.

Daily sanitization of work vehicles.

Maintain physical distancing of two metres during works onsite and having a single point of customer contact.

Increase in contactless entry by asking that customers remove any obstacles and open any doors.

People who reschedule an appointment will also receive this information in further detail. If you have any questions, please contact the City’s Water Services team at 519-822-5627 or [email protected].

For more information

Kier Taylor

Supervisor Distribution, Metering/Locates, Water Services

519-837-5627 extension

[email protected]