City reopens more recreation facilities

Guelph, Ont., September 17, 2020 – The City is welcoming people back to its recreation centres and arenas for swims, skates, and drop-in and registered program activities.

“We’re excited to see everyone again for an awesome fall season! We know it’s not quite the same as previous years, and you’ll notice it looks different inside our buildings, but these changes are in place to help keep customers and employees healthy and safe when using our facilities,” says Heather Flaherty, general manager of the City’s Parks and Recreation department.

Temporarily closed for six months due to COVID-19 and serving as Guelph’s assessment centre, the Victoria Road Recreation Centre will reopen to pool and ice user groups on September 20 and to the public on September 28 for drop-in swim programs. Meeting room rentals start November 1.

On October 18, community rentals at the Guelph Sports Dome will resume and the Evergreen Seniors Community Centre will reopen for rentals and registered programs, but the Dining Room remains closed. Earlier, the Guelph Wellington Seniors Association announced it is not running any in-person activities until September 2021. This doesn’t impact seniors programs offered by the City.

The West End Community Centre reopened to the public on August 4; however, the fitness room remains closed. Meeting room rentals start November 1.

Earlier this month, Exhibition Park and Centennial arenas reopened for ice rentals. To book pool, ice or meeting room space at our facilities, call 519-837-5678 or email [email protected].

All facilities have updated health and safety measures in place. These measures include hand sanitizer stations, spaces to allow physical distancing of at least two metres (6.5 feet), plexiglass barriers, and enhanced facility cleaning of high-touch areas. Masks or face coverings are required except in the pool or on the ice.

“Return to play protocols are in place and we’ve been working within the provincial guidelines and best practices to reactivate our public spaces. We remind our customers to follow signs posted in the facility and to use the correct door for entry into our buildings,” adds Flaherty.

Fall registration day

People can preview programs at guelph.ca/guide, starting on September 23. Registration begins on Wednesday, September 30 at 7:30 a.m. Customers are encouraged to register online at recenroll.ca or call 519-837-5699. For people paying with cash, in-person registration is available at West End Community Centre or Victoria Road Recreation Centre. Fall recreation programs start October 18.

Drop-in programs

Due to COVID-19 indoor capacity limits, people must register and pay in advance using Rec Enroll or call the registration line 519-837-5699. Walk-ins are discouraged unless the customer needs to pay with cash. Drop-in programs are available for online registration up to 72 hours in advance. People should register early to avoid disappointment.

Customer service counters

West End Community Centre and Victoria Road Recreation Centre

Monday to Saturday, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Note: Victoria Road Recreation Centre customer service counter reopens September 20.

Services available at both facilities include: Guelph Transit bus pass sales, City gift card purchases, swim diaper purchases, large waste item ticket sales, and waste cart exchange. Customer service staff are also available to answer facility rental and recreation program inquiries.

Please wear a mask or face covering inside the facilities to protect City employees and visitors.

Resources

Check guelph.ca/covid19 or follow the City of Guelph Follow us on Facebook or Twitter using #COVID19Guelph for updates.

Media contact

Heather Flaherty, General Manager

Parks and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2664

[email protected]