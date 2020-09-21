Guelph, Ont., September 21, 2020 – The City of Guelph has hired Mark Ellis as its new general manager of human resources.

“Mark brings a wealth of experience from both the public and private sectors,” says Trevor Lee, deputy chief administrative officer of Corporate Services. “He’s a proven business leader with the right combination of experience and expertise to ensure the City of Guelph is future-ready in our people practices. We’re extremely pleased that Mark is joining our team.”

Ellis brings proven experience in all facets of the human resources profession to the role, most recently acquired in his role as Director of Human Resources with the Region of Halton. He is a certified human resources professional with a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Windsor, and a chartered director (C.DIR.) through DeGroote School of Business at McMaster University.

Ellis starts October 13.

Media Contact

Trevor Lee, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer

Corporate Services, City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2281

[email protected]