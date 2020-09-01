City of Guelph restoring services during COVID-19

The situation is changing quickly. This page will be updated weekdays by 4 p.m.

Follow us on Facebook or Twitter using #COVID19Guelph for updates.

Report a COVID-19 concern

Showing page 1 of 10 Next

City services – what’s open

City Hall and court house

ServiceGuelph is selling bus fares and large garbage item tickets and accepting payments for invoices, parking tickets, pet licences, and property taxes at City Hall Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Marriage licences are issued by appointment only. Civil wedding/marriage ceremonies have resumed in City Council chambers on Thursdays and Fridays. Visit guelph.ca/serviceguelph for more information.

You can pay tickets, request a trial or extension at the Guelph Provincial Offences Court from 8:30-4 p.m. Court proceedings will resume after September 11, 2020. Visit guelph.ca/court for more information.

Please consider using the drop box mail slot at the front of City Hall or online services at guelph.ca/how.

City Council and committee meetings

Learn when and how to participate in online City Council and committee meetings at guelph.ca/council.

City-run day camps

Summer day camp spots still available. Learn more and register at guelph.ca/camp

Downtown pedestrian zone/dining district

Parts of Wyndham and Macdonell streets are closed until September 22 to make room for patios in the Downtown Guelph Business Association dining district/pedestrian zone.

Garbage and recycling

Visit guelph.ca/waste for public waste drop-off hours, fees, and guidelines. The paper shredder remains closed.

If anyone in your home is self-isolating due to COVID-19 symptoms, has tested positive for COVID-19, or is isolating due to travel outside Canada, please put all recyclables and garbage in bags in your grey cart. Keep using your green cart as usual.

Guelph Farmers’ Market

Indoor shopping starts September 5. Please visit guelph.ca/farmersmarket for safe shopping guidelines and to place your order in advance.

Guelph Transit – masks are required

Guelph Transit is running on a 30-minute schedule, Monday to Saturday. No change to Sunday service. Do not use public transit if you are feeling unwell, or you have travelled outside Canada within the past 14 days.

Parks, picnic shelters sports fields, trails and green spaces

While using City trails, parks, sports fields and open spaces, please stay at least two metres (6.5 feet) away from people outside your household or social circle. Team sports are now permitted.

We are accepting reservations for picnic shelters in Riverside Park and South End Community Park. Amusement rides at Riverside Park are closed.

Pools and splash pads

Visit guelph.ca/swim for hours and guidelines

Recreation classes, programs, bookings, events, performances and amusement rides

If you registered for spring/summer recreation programs, rented a sports field, bought tickets or passes, booked a picnic shelter or reserved any other recreation facility before September 8, 2020, you will receive a refund.

If you have a credit card number on file with the City of Guelph, you will automatically receive a refund. To add a credit card to your account please sign in at guelph.ca/recenroll.

If you need assistance, please email [email protected] or call 519-837-5699.

The River Run Centre will contact all ticket holders about updated schedules and/or refunds.

Road and sidewalk changes

Temporary road and sidewalk changes allow people walking and cycling to stay 2 metres apart. Changes include closing one lane of traffic to provide extra space for people walking and cycling, creating one-way sidewalks and putting signs ahead of narrow sidewalks/trails asking people to yield to oncoming pedestrians.

West End Community Centre

Customer service counter and library are open

West End pool is open. Visit guelph.ca/swim to schedule and pay for swims and classes

Thank you for wearing a mask or face covering

Wearing a homemade face covering may not protect you from the virus, but it can help protect others around you. In Guelph, you are required to wear mask, scarf, or bandana to cover your nose and mouth on the bus, inside City facilities and inside local businesses.

Don’t judge people for not wearing a mask. The medical order from Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health states that people don’t have to show proof a any health condition that prevents them from wearing a mask. Masks are not required for people who:

are under the age of 5 years either chronologically or developmentally;

can’t breathe safely while wearing a face covering;

have a medical reason including but not limited to, respiratory disease, cognitive difficulties or difficulties in hearing or processing information.

To protect yourself and others from COVID-19

wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

stay at home

if you must go out, stay two metres (6.5 feet) away from people outside your household or social circle

Get tested for COVID-19

Please visit the COVID-19 assessment centre at the Victoria Road Recreation Centre, 151 Victoria Road North if:

you have symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, fever etc.)

you have had contact with someone with a confirmed or suspected case

you are at risk of exposure during your work (essential workers, healthcare providers, grocery store employees etc.)

Do not call 911 unless it is an emergency. Keep emergency phone lines clear for people with severe shortness of breath, or serious or life-threatening illnesses.

Learn more about getting tested



COVID-19 cases in Guelph

Mental health support and resources

For accurate, reliable information about COVID-19

Gathering limits

If there is enough room for people to stay at least two metres from anyone outside their household or social circle, up to 50 people can gather indoors, and up to 100 people can gather outdoors.

Up to 10 people can be part of a social circle. Those 10 people can interact with each other without physical distancing. Everyone living in the same household is in a social circle. No one should be part of more than one circle.

Visit ontario.ca/covid19 for more details about Stage 3 of Reopening Ontario.

Support for people and families

Financial support for food, rent, childcare

Ontario Emergency Assistance Program can help you with the cost of food, rent, childcare, disability support, medicine transportation and housing. Apply for Ontario Works online or call 519-837-6274.

Support for seniors, mortgage payments, income taxes and more

Canada’s COVID-19 Economic Response Plan includes updated employment insurance benefits, mortgage support, income tax flexibility, and the new Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

Support for homeless, food-insecure

Several local agencies are working together to support people who may need food and shelter during this crisis. Learn more about Guelph’s plan to help the homeless during COVID-19.

Please contact the County of Wellington 519-837-6274 with any questions about social housing or emergency housing.

Volunteering during COVID-19

The People Information Network is the best place to connect with organizations looking for volunteers to help out during COVID-19. Subscribe to weekly updates follow them on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter or call 519-821-0632 for current opportunities.

Provincial and Federal contacts

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Provincial Parliament, Mike Schreiner if you have questions about programs and resources provided by the Province of Ontario.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Parliament, Lloyd Longfield if you have questions about programs and resources offered by the Government of Canada.

Support for business

Mayor’s Task Force on Economic Recovery



Personal protective equipment (PPE) for Guelph businesses

The Province of Ontario has posted sector-specific guidelines and a Workplace PPE Supplier Directory for business in need of PPE. For more information, visit ontario.ca/ppe.

The Guelph Chamber of Commerce has also created a centralized directory to help businesses source PPE locally. For more information, visit guelphchamber.com.

Temporary seasonal patio program

Government of Canada

Resources for Canadian Businesses offers Temporary Business Wage Subsidy, work-sharing options, tax deferrals, loans, and mortgage deferrals.

Regional Relief and Recovery Fund provides financial contributions (interest-free loans) to help support fixed operating costs of small and medium sized enterprises affected by the COVID-19 pandemic if they have been unable to access other Government of Canada measures.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Parliament, Lloyd Longfield if you have questions about programs and resources offered by the Government of Canada.

Government of Ontario

Read about the support available for businesses from the Government of Ontario.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Provincial Parliament, Mike Schreiner if you have questions about programs and resources provided by the Province of Ontario.

Guelph business support

Please contact the City of Guelph’s Economic Development department if you have general questions or require business support. Get updates in the Mind Your Business e-newsletter, or follow Invest In Guelph on Facebook or Twitter.

Can your business help respond to Coronavirus (COVID-19)?

Ontario Together Fund $50 million

The Ontario Together Fund will help companies retool, build capacity or adopt the technological changes needed to produce supplies and equipment for hospitals, long-term care homes and other critical public services.

Learn more about Ontario Together funding

Media contact

Stacey Hare

Corporate Communications and Customer Service

519-822-1260 extension 2611

[email protected]