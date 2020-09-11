City marks Firefighters’ National Memorial Day on Sunday

Guelph, Ont., September 11, 2020 – On Sunday, September 13, the City of Guelph will mark Firefighter’s National Memorial Day—a day designated by the federal government in memory of Canadian firefighters who have fallen in the line of duty.

All flags at City facilities will fly at half-mast from sunrise to sunset and a small ceremony with on-duty firefighters will take place at Guelph Fire headquarters.

Nationally, the 2020 Canadian Firefighter Memorial Service, hosted by the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation, will be a virtual ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony will be streamed at 11 a.m. on the Foundation’s Facebook page facebook.com/CFFF.FCPMS.

The service honours and remembers firefighters who have given their lives in service to Canadians.

“Guelph joins cities and fire departments across our country to honour and remember those who have lost their lives and to commemorate their sacrifice, bravery, and unwavering dedication to serving our communities,” says Mayor Cam Guthrie.

In Guelph, seven City firefighters are remembered:

Leroy Bennett, firefighter, 1975

Doug Ireland, captain, 2014

Donald Johnston, captain, 2014

Joseph Lacey, firefighter, 1975

William Morley, captain, 2012

James Round, captain, 1987

Harold Sutton, chief, 1941

The Canadian government recognizes the dangers firefighters often face when carrying out their duties. In Guelph, the City makes the health and safety of its employees a priority.

“We’re committed to making sure our health and safety programs create a safer, healthier working environment for everyone, including keeping our firefighters safe as they serve and protect our community. It’s a priority reflected in the importance we place on safety across all employee groups, and it’s consistent with what our community values as important,” says Colleen Clack-Bush, deputy CAO Public Services.

For more information

Dave Elloway, Fire Chief

Guelph Fire Department

519-822-1260 extension 2127

[email protected]