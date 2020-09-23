City launches Traverse: Transit shelter artist showcase and self-guided ward tours

Guelph, Ont., September 23, 2020 – Traverse is the City’s latest tourism and culture initiative, showcasing original local artists’ work in Guelph Transit shelters across the city. The location of each shelter is available at guelph.ca/traverse so residents and visitors can tour the city to view the art.

The City received $101,000 in funding earlier this summer from FedDev Ontario through the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario (TIAO). The Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF) offers financial relief and supports economic recovery efforts in the Tourism sector due to impacts from COVID-19. All costs associated with this project are covered through the RRRF funding.

Residents and visitors to Guelph are invited to #traverseguelph from September 25–November 25 to see the six different artworks located in 39 different transit shelters around the city, created by:

Artists were invited to participate based on past performance and experience with other City initiatives.

Traverse aligns with Culture Days, a national celebration of arts and culture, beginning at the end of September.

About the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF)

On May 31, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages announced that the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario (TIAO) would receive $30 million in FedDev Ontario Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF) funding.

TIAO is providing financial support to destination marketing organizations (DMOs) across southern Ontario that have experienced revenue shortfalls during COVID-19. DMOs will help drive visitors back into local communities as the provincial economy reopens. This influx of visitors will help generate new revenue and economic recovery across the province.

