City launches Digital Culture Hub for Culture Days

Guelph, Ont., September 28, 2020 – The City is hosting a Digital Culture Hub for the eleventh annual Culture Days celebration, taking place until October 25.

The Digital Culture Hub will showcase thirteen Guelph-based performers, authors, artists, musicians and more through 10-30 minute video presentations offering tutorials, lessons and demonstrations. The videos will be available for the month of Culture Days and are free to access at guelph.ca/culturehub.

Presenters include:

Christine De Vuono, Greg Denton, Jay Wilson of Jaywalking Guelph, Jen Barson of the Downtown Theatre Project, Jenny Mitchell, Jessica Eusebio of Project Easy Living, Joni NehRita, Kevin Sutton, Kim Davids Mandar, Marnie Dallan, Nathan Coles of Hellion Ton, Stephanie Clarke of Guelph Tool Library, and the crew at The Making Box.

For the past three years, the City has hosted an in-person Culture Hub and Makers Market to mark Culture Days celebrations. Due to COVID-19 this year’s hub will be fully digital and last an entire month instead of one weekend.

“We’re excited about this transition,” says Danna Evans, General Manager of Culture, Tourism and Community Investment with the City. “With limited resources and budgets adversely affected by COVID-19, staff was looking for a new way to deliver arts and culture offerings to the people of Guelph. We hope this is something the community will access to learn a new skill, while getting a glimpse into the lives and practices of Guelph’s creative community.”

About Culture Days

Culture Days is a national celebration of arts and culture, inviting the public to get hands-on and behind-the-scenes to highlight the importance of arts and culture in our communities. This year the celebrations have been extended beyond the traditional Culture Days weekend, to a more inclusive and interactive four-week schedule of activities. Kicking off September 25 and running until October 25, Culture Days invites everyone to participate in, and show appreciation for, arts and culture in their own communities and nationwide.

For more information

Danna Evans, General Manager

Culture, Tourism and Community Investment

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2621

[email protected]