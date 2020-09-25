City demolishing sewage pumping station on Gordon Street starting October 8

Temporary water shut-offs and lane reductions on Gordon Street

Notice date: September 25, 2020

About the project

The City is demolishing a sewage pumping station on Gordon Street near Kortright Road starting October 8. Part of the demolition work will require temporarily shutting off water services for some businesses and residents in the area, who will be notified directly in advance.

The pumping station is being demolished and disconnected from the City’s wastewater system because, due to recent system updates, it’s no longer needed. Removing the pumping station will also result in cost reductions associated with the maintenance needed to keep the pumping station operating.

Construction begins October 8

Construction begins on October 8 and will take approximately two months to complete, weather permitting. Construction will take place during normal business hours from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Temporary water service disruptions

There will be temporary impacts to water services for nearby residents and businesses. The City’s contractors, Drexler Construction Limited and/or Civil Underground and Excavation Co. Ltd., will notify all impacted residents and businesses in advance of any water service disruptions.

Impacts to water services may include temporary water shut-offs, discoloured water, or reduced water pressure.

Lane reductions on Gordon Street

Gordon Street will experience lane reductions between Harts Lane and Kortright Road periodically throughout the project. Traffic in both directions will be maintained, however, delays are to be expected.

Property and business access

Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to the plaza driveway at 1027 Gordon Street. Every effort will be made to maintain access to this driveway and businesses near the construction area. The City’s contractors will notify all impacted businesses ahead of any business access disruptions.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit stops may be sporadically impacted by the construction. For live updates about delays or route and stop changes, follow Guelph Transit on Twitter and Facebook or visit guelph.ca/transit.

Minor impacts to pedestrian sidewalks are also expected periodically by this work.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information or to request an accessible format of this notice, contact Graham Aikenhead at the details below or contact TTY 519-826-9771.

Graham Aikenhead, Project Manager

519-822-1260 extension 2669

[email protected]