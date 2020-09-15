City announces 26 Emergency Fund recipients

Guelph, Ont., September 15, 2020 – The City of Guelph has awarded $200,000 to 26 Guelph organizations, unincorporated groups and individuals in the first phase of the Emergency Fund program. This money will be used to improve or sustain quality of life for residents, increase opportunities for residents to adapt to the pandemic and offer citizens greater access to programming.

“The City received several applications for the first phase of the Emergency Fund program with requests totaling well over $1.2 million,” says Danna Evans, general manager of Culture, Tourism and Community Investment at the City of Guelph.

Applications for phase one were evaluated by the Social and Community Response Table consisting of City of Guelph employees. The table compared each applicant’s work outlined in their applications with the goals of the Emergency Fund program, level of support from the community, capacity to do the work and their financial need. The table recommended recipients to City Deputy CAO Colleen Clack-Bush for final approval.

A detailed list of recipients, funding amounts and projects can be found on guelph.ca/grants.

Apply for the second phase of the Emergency Fund

Applications are now open for the second phase of the Emergency Fund program with a deadline of midnight on Sunday October 4, 2020.

In phase two, the City is offering a one-time COVID-19 Emergency Fund of $150,000 for not-for-profit organizations, unincorporated groups and individuals across all sectors to help them adapt their services or programs, due to COVID-19, to meet community needs. These funds will be allocated by Friday, October 30, 2020.

Apply in three steps:

Read the application guide to learn fund requirements, eligibility, and selection criteria. Download and complete the application at guelph.ca/grants. Submit completed applications to [email protected] by midnight on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

Media contact

Danna Evans, General Manager

Culture, Tourism and Community Investment

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2621

[email protected]