We’re replacing W.E. Hamilton Park’s playground in 2021

Have your say on W.E. Hamilton Park’s new playground

We’re inviting you to participate in engagement to help us design the new playground for W.E. Hamilton Park in 2021.

We want you to tell us:

What kind of equipment you would like to see

What you like about the existing playground

If there are any specific accessibility features you would like to see included

Phase one of engagement is open until August 31, 2020. In fall 2020, we’ll share two options with you and the neighbourhood to vote on.

You will see contractors this summer surveying and drilling to help better understand park conditions. We expect the playground construction to begin in spring 2021 and be complete by fall the end of fall 2021.

Is one of your favourite parks not on our list?

Playground replacements help us work together to build our future by maintaining an important community space. When we replace play equipment, we consider available budget, maintenance, how to make the play equipment fun for everyone and comments from our community. Your participation in engagement will help us choose the right play equipment for your neighbourhood.

What’s next

We will use your feedback to develop requirements for the design of new play equipment. We will review proposed playground designs and select two for the community to choose from in fall 2020.

For more information

Stefan Ilic, Landscape Technologist

Open Space Planning, Parks and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3349

[email protected]