Voting on Clair Park playground designs to run again until September 7

Visit haveyoursay.guelph.ca to choose between the updated designs

Guelph, Ont., August 17, 2020 – The City is relaunching the playground selection process for Clair Park. One of the two renderings released on July 31 was incorrectly posted.

To ensure a fair and robust process to choose the new playground design, the Clair Park tab at haveyoursay.guelph.ca has been updated with the correct playground designs. Residents can recast their vote on the two options between now and September 7. This new survey will be used to select the new playground for Clair Park.

Construction of Clair Park will still continue in spring of 2021.

About playground replacements

When we replace play equipment, we consider available budget, maintenance, how to make the play equipment fun for everyone and comments from our community. As a neighbour of the park, your participation in engagement will help us choose the right play equipment for your neighbourhood.

