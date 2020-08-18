Tree removals at Peter Misersky Park start August 20

We’re removing ash and trees that are dead, dying or causing harm from Peter Misersky Park on August 20, as a part of our annual tree maintenance process.

The work is expected to take two days, weather permitting.

During removals on Friday, August 21, the fenced leash-free area will be closed between 11 a.m.-noon. Portions of the stumps in the leash-free area will be kept for use by dogs. Tree removals will not include tree planting work scheduled for the site in fall 2020.

Please stay out of the marked work area and do not approach forestry crews while they work.

About the Emerald Ash Borer Plan

The emerald ash borer (EAB) is a highly destructive, non-native, wood-boring beetle that feeds under the bark of ash trees, ultimately killing them. EAB is expected to destroy close to 100 per cent of Guelph’s untreated street, park and woodland ash trees. For more information, visit guelph.ca/eab.

For more information

Gene Matthews, Manager

Parks Operations and Forestry, Parks and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3337

[email protected]