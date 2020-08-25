Slow streets pilot project aims to improve safety on residential roads

Guelph, Ont., August 25, 2020—We’re trying out slow streets on six residential roads. This pilot is part of Guelph’s COVID-19 recovery efforts. The pilot project starts on September 1 and runs to the end of October.

Slow streets are intended to help protect people walking, biking and using mobility devices, and will provide space to stay two metres away from others.

Streets chosen for the pilot won’t close to car traffic and two-way traffic will be maintained. Speed limits will remain the same. Signs and temporary barriers direct drivers to slow down, avoid passing and share the road with people walking, biking and using mobility devices.

Slow streets locations

We’re piloting one slow street in each ward:

Alice Street from Arthur Street South to Stevenson Street South Bowen Drive from Wideman Boulevard to Victoria Road North Applewood Crescent from Willow Road to Greengate Road Stephanie Drive from Elmira Road South to Imperial Road South Devere Drive from College Avenue West to Flanders Road Doyle Drive from Gosling Gardens to Clairfields Drive West

Property access and parking

All homes and businesses remain open and accessible throughout the pilot project.

On-street parking will only be affected on Doyle Drive. We will install temporary “No Parking anytime” restrictions on Doyle Drive between Clairfields Drive West and Moffatt Lane/Borland Drive, and between Gosling Gardens and Moffatt Lane/Munroe Crescent.

City services

There are no changes to City services during the pilot, including waste collection. Please put your green, blue and grey carts at the curb following your regular schedule.

For more information

Liraz Fridman, Transportation Safety Specialist

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3620

[email protected]