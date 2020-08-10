August 2020

The City’s Transportation Engineering department has received a public request to review on-street parking on Rickson Avenue

To address this concern, the City is considering implementing a No Parking Anytime restriction between 8am to 6pm and Monday to Friday on both sides of Rickson Avenue between Kortright Road West and Kron Drive.

Staff must receive a minimum support rate of 51% of the property owners that are in favour of the proposal in order for the change to occur.

We have set-up various methods of communication. Please complete the survey sheet by using one of these methods. For your convenience, an online survey has been created and can be accessed by clicking below.

Rickson Avenue On-street Parking Survey

Collection Notice: Personal Information, as defined by the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (MFIPPA) is collected under the authority of the Municipal Act, 2001 and will be used in accordance with the provisions of MFIPPA. Personal information on this form will be used for the purpose of assisting the City of Guelph in making a decision on the Rickson Avenue on-street parking review. Any personal information such as name and address included in a submission from the public may become part of the public record. Questions regarding the parking review should be directed to 519-822-1260 extension 2048 or [email protected]. Questions regarding the collection, use and disclosure of information should be directed to the City of Guelph’s Access, Privacy and Records Specialist at 519-822-1260 extension 2605 or [email protected]

Should you have any questions regarding this matter, please contact the undersigned using one of the methods below by Monday August 24, 2020:

For more information

Sahar Shams, Traffic Technologist

Transportation Engineering, Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2048

[email protected]