Register for August swim lessons at West End Community Centre

Registration for swimming lessons and additional aquafit classes at West End Community Centre opens August 7 at 9 a.m. Register online at guelph.ca/recenroll. Scheduled classes begin August 12.

Private lessons: Learn to swim

Get one-on-one swim lessons to help you develop your skills at your own pace. Kids of all ages are welcome, however, those nine-years of age or younger must be accompanied by an adult in the water.

These are half-hour, scheduled lessons between 8 and 10 a.m. three times a week on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from August 12 to September 6. Register for a time slot today. Only two spaces are available for every half-hour class.

Register for Learn to Swim lessons

Drop-in private swim lessons

Improve your swimming skills with drills focused on developing confidence in the water, swim technique, strength and endurance. We’ll assess your skill level at the beginning of the lesson and instruction will be tailored to your desired areas for improvement. Kids of all ages are welcome, however, those nine-years of age or younger must be accompanied by an adult in the water.

Lessons are available every half hour until September 6, on the following days:

Fridays, 6-8 p.m. (two swimmers per time slot)

Saturdays, 8-10 a.m. (two swimmers per time slot)

Sundays, 8 a.m.-noon (two swimmers per time slot)

You cannot use this class to complete a swim level. Please register three days in advance.

Register for drop-in swim lessons

Aquafit

We’re adding an extra aquafit class every Thursday at 5 p.m. until September 6. Please register online at recenroll.ca or phone 519-837-5699.

Register online to join Aquafit classes

Visiting West End Community Centre during COVID-19

Our swim lessons and classes are modified to keep you safe from COVID-19. This includes limiting the number of people in the pool, designating pool entrances and exits, closure of change rooms and not allowing viewers on the pool deck.

Help stop the spread of COVID-19

Stay home if you feel sick

Wear a face mask or covering before entering the pool and after exiting

Stay 2 metres (6.5 feet) from people you don’t live with

Arrive no earlier than 10 minutes before your swim lesson or class

Enter and exit using the main entrance doors

For more information

Lynne Briggs, Manager

Recreation Services, Parks and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2683

[email protected]