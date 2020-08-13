Recommended improvements on Gordon Street would improve traffic flows

Proposed changes to be discussed at Council August 24

Guelph, Ont., August 13, 2020 – On August 24, City Council will discuss recommended changes for Gordon Street between Edinburgh Road and Lowes Road as part of the Schedule ‘B’ Municipal Class Environmental Assessment.

“Traffic volumes on Gordon Street continue to increase, causing issues with left-turning cars blocking through traffic,” explains Steve Anderson, manager of Transportation Services. “Our proposed solution is to widen the road to add a continuous two-way left-turn lane between Edinburgh Road and Lowes Road, which will significantly improve mobility and safety on Gordon Street, a major north-south route and intensification corridor.”

In addition, the preferred alternative proposes a bus by-pass lane in the northbound direction at the Gordon Street and Arkell Road intersection, to prevent cars from getting backed up behind stopped buses. The Environmental Assessment also recommends off-street multi-use pathways for cyclists and pedestrians on both sides of Gordon Street between Landsdown Drive and Lowes Road.

Six alternatives and a “do nothing” option were evaluated. Evaluation considered traffic capacity, operations and safety, the natural environment, socio-cultural impacts, economic impacts and public opinion. The alternative being recommended by staff was the highest scored and the most popular during community engagement.

Members of the public can register as a delegate or submit written comments about the Gordon Street improvements by contacting the City Clerk’s office at 519-837-5603 or [email protected] by 10 a.m. on Friday, August 21.

If approved by Council, staff will complete the Schedule ‘B’ Municipal Class Environmental Assessment process by issuing a notice of completion to place the Environmental Study Report on the public record for a 30-day review period, and start detailed design for the preferred alternative.

The preliminary cost estimate for the preferred alternative is $4 million. Final costs will be refined through a detailed design once the Environmental Assessment is complete.

Resources

Media contact

Steve Anderson, Manager, Transportation Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2037

[email protected]