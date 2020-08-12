Proposed development in your community

Public meeting for planning applications

Guelph City Council will hold a public meeting in accordance with the Planning Act to consider the following planning and development applications. The meeting will take place:

Monday, September 14, 2020

6:30 p.m.

This is a remote City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live

About the planning application(s)

1242-1260 Gordon Street and 9 Valley Road (File: OZS20-004) – Ward 6

A Draft Plan of Subdivision, an Official Plan Amendment and a Zoning By-law Amendment are proposed for the subject lands. The subject lands are located on the east side of the Gordon Street/Edinburgh Road South intersection and south of Valley Road.

A residential subdivision is proposed on the subject lands which are approximately 3.12 hectares in size. The applicant is proposing a residential block with two, 12-storey apartment buildings with a total of 377 apartment units, a municipal park block and an open space block.

An Official Plan Amendment and Zoning By-law Amendment are proposed to implement the proposed subdivision. 9 Valley Road is designated as “Low Density Residential” and 1242-1260 Gordon Street is designated as “High Density Residential” and “Significant Natural Areas” in the Official Plan. The purpose of the Official Plan Amendment is to redesignate the property designated as “Low Density Residential” and a portion of the property designated as “High Density Residential” to the “Open Space and Park” land use designation. The applicant is also requesting to add site specific Official Plan policies that would allow a maximum height of 12 storeys and a maximum density of 271 units per hectare. The “High Density Residential” land use designation permits a maximum height of 10 storeys and a maximum net density of 150 units per hectare.

The purpose of the Zoning By-law Amendment application is to change the zoning from the “Residential Single Detached” (R.1B) Zone to a “Specialized High Density Apartment” (R.4B-?) Zone, a “Conservation Land” (P.1) Zone and a “Neighbourhood Park” (P.2) Zone to implement the proposed draft plan of subdivision.

The planner to contact for this application:

Lindsay Sulatycki, Senior Development Planner

519-837-5616 extension 3313

[email protected]

120 Huron Street (File: OZS20-005) – Ward 1

The subject site is approximately 0.88 hectares in size and located on the southeast corner of the intersection of Huron Street and Alice Street.

An Official Plan Amendment and a Zoning By-law Amendment are proposed to permit a fifth storey addition to the existing building, to permit an additional 30 apartment units proposed to be affordable and supportive. The current four storey building is permitted to be developed as 87 apartment units.

The planner to contact for this application:

Katie Nasswetter, Senior Development Planner

519-837-5616 extension 2356

[email protected]

1159 Victoria Road South (File: OZS20-007) – Ward 6

Applications for a red-line amendment to an approved Draft Plan of Subdivision and an associated Zoning By-law Amendment are proposed for the subject lands. The approved draft plan of subdivision is located on the west side of Victoria Road South, between MacAlister Boulevard and Arkell Road.

The purpose of the red-line amendment to the approved Draft Plan of Subdivision is to permit an additional two single detached residential lots. The applicant is requesting the Zoning By-law Amendment to reflect and implement the proposed modifications to the draft plan of subdivision.

The purpose of the Zoning By-law Amendment application is to change the zoning from the “Conservation Land” (P.1) Zone to a “Specialized Residential Single Detached” (R.1C-xx) Zone.

The planner to contact for this application:

Lindsay Sulatycki, Senior Development Planner

519-837-5616 extension 3313

[email protected]

Speak at the meeting or provide written comments

If you wish to speak to City Council about the application you may register as a delegation at guelph.ca/delegations or by contacting the City Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or email [email protected] no later than Friday September 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. When your registration is received, a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the remote public meeting will be provided. Instructions will also be provided during the meeting to ensure that those watching will be given the opportunity to speak.

If you prefer to comment in writing, please send your written comments to the City Clerk’s Office no later than Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Important information about making a submission

If a person or public body does not make oral or written submissions at a public meeting of Guelph City Council before the bylaw is passed, the person or public body:

is not entitled to appeal the decision of Guelph City Council to the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal; or

may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal before the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal unless, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to do so.

For more information

Planning documents and background material for these applications are available online at guelph.ca/development. Alternate document formats are available upon request.

The staff report will be available at noon on Friday, September 4, 2020 at guelph.ca/development.

Contact the City Clerk’s Office

If you would like to be notified of City Council’s decision with respect to a planning application, you must make a written request to:

Stephen O’Brien, City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph, ON N1H 3A1

519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]